Watch Dallas Cowboys officially arrive in Oxnard for training camp
Ladies and gentlemen, the Dallas Cowboys have landed. In less than 24 hours, America's Team will officially be kicking off training camp for the 2025-26 NFL season in Oxnard, California.
Many people wonder why the Cowboys hold training camp in California each and every year, but there are several reasons. This year, one of the greatest examples is the weather. While temperatures are expected to hit triple-digits in Texas this week, it's a cool 68 degrees in Oxnard.
There are also added streams of revenue by having a home away from home, and we know the way that Jerry Jones rolls. Plus, being away from home brings fewer distractions.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp practice schedule & key dates
As the Cowboys now prepare to get some rest on Training Camp Eve, Jon Machota of The Athletic captures a quick video of the team pulling up for business in a big red bus behind their police escort.
Let the Gold Coast Tour begin.
It's not much, but football is back, baby. Until we get to see the team on the field and playing in some meaningful games or watching players put in the work and fight for their spots on the roster, we will gladly take any crumbs we can get.
MORE: Micah Parsons not on Cowboys flight to Oxnard for training camp - don't panic
In just 20 days, the Cowboys will take the field at SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams in their first preseason game of the year. Buckle up, Cowboys Nation. We're almost there.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 Cowboys trade candidates heading into training camp
Cowboys predicted to take 'powerful, energetic' EDGE in 2026 NFL mock draft
Cowboys veteran RB named fantasy football sleeper for 2025 season
DeMarvion Overshown gets incredible injury update from doctors
PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc