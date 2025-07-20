Cowboys Country

Meet Brenley Herrera: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie

Brenley Herrera is one of the six Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for the 2025-26 NFL season. Get to know one of the newest members of DCC as we gear up for a new year.

Josh Sanchez

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform “Thunderstruck” during their final tour stop at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso, Texas
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform “Thunderstruck” during their final tour stop at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso, Texas / Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys report to training camp on Monday, July 21, as preparations begin to build for the 2025 NFL season. While the Cowboys work to get ready for the new year and finalize the team's 53-man roster, one of the organization's rosters is already set.

Earlier this month, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders officially set their squad for the 2025-26 season. The squad consists of several veterans, eight group leaders, and six rookies, who were welcomed with their uniforms in mid-July.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders reveal massive pay raise in Netflix series

One of the newest faces of DCC is Brenley Herrera, who may be a familiar face after her TikTok went viral ahead of the 2024 college football season.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Brenley Herrera
Brenley Herrera / Instagram

Let's get to know Brenley, who will be a staple on the sidelines throughout the year, and could instantly become a fan-favorite -- especially if there is a season 3 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on Netflix.

Texas Tech alum, viral TikToker

Texas Tech Pom Squad member and Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders Brenley Herrera
Brenley Herrera / Instagram

Brenley was a member of the Texas Tech Pom Squad during her time at the university.

Before the 2024 college football season, Brenley went viral on TikTok after posting an epic video with Red Raiders football coach Joey McGuire to get fans hyped for the season.

With her energy and dance experience, it won't take long for fans to embrace her.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader shares secret behind 'Boot Buddies' tradition

Massive social media following

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Brenley Herrera
Brenley Herrera / Instagram

Brenley became an overnight sensation on TikTok during COVID and there was no looking back. Entering her first season with DCC, Brenley has more than 536,000 followers on TikTok and over 32.8 million likes, showing off her dance skills and impeccable fashion.

She also has more than 31,400 followers on Instagram following the same proven model.

MORE: Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

No place like home

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Brenley Herrera
Brenley Herrera / Instagram

Brenley, who was born in Fort Worth, Texas, brings the local roots DFW roots to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader squad. While announcing she was a DCC rookie, she thanked the organization and added, "This Texas girls heart just might explode."

She wrote, "This is truly such an amazing honor and I want to thank the Cowboys Organization for giving me this life changing opportunity. I now get to cheer for AMERICAS TEAM!"

You can learn more about the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders by streaming Season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which is now available on Netflix. The season consists of seven episodes, with each episode running approximately one hour.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News