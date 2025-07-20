Meet Brenley Herrera: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie
The Dallas Cowboys report to training camp on Monday, July 21, as preparations begin to build for the 2025 NFL season. While the Cowboys work to get ready for the new year and finalize the team's 53-man roster, one of the organization's rosters is already set.
Earlier this month, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders officially set their squad for the 2025-26 season. The squad consists of several veterans, eight group leaders, and six rookies, who were welcomed with their uniforms in mid-July.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders reveal massive pay raise in Netflix series
One of the newest faces of DCC is Brenley Herrera, who may be a familiar face after her TikTok went viral ahead of the 2024 college football season.
Let's get to know Brenley, who will be a staple on the sidelines throughout the year, and could instantly become a fan-favorite -- especially if there is a season 3 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on Netflix.
Texas Tech alum, viral TikToker
Brenley was a member of the Texas Tech Pom Squad during her time at the university.
Before the 2024 college football season, Brenley went viral on TikTok after posting an epic video with Red Raiders football coach Joey McGuire to get fans hyped for the season.
With her energy and dance experience, it won't take long for fans to embrace her.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader shares secret behind 'Boot Buddies' tradition
Massive social media following
Brenley became an overnight sensation on TikTok during COVID and there was no looking back. Entering her first season with DCC, Brenley has more than 536,000 followers on TikTok and over 32.8 million likes, showing off her dance skills and impeccable fashion.
She also has more than 31,400 followers on Instagram following the same proven model.
MORE: Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
No place like home
Brenley, who was born in Fort Worth, Texas, brings the local roots DFW roots to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader squad. While announcing she was a DCC rookie, she thanked the organization and added, "This Texas girls heart just might explode."
She wrote, "This is truly such an amazing honor and I want to thank the Cowboys Organization for giving me this life changing opportunity. I now get to cheer for AMERICAS TEAM!"
You can learn more about the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders by streaming Season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which is now available on Netflix. The season consists of seven episodes, with each episode running approximately one hour.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —