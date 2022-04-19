Skip to main content

Dalton Schultz Tag Talk: TE Reveals What He Wants from Cowboys

"I want to work out a long-term deal and I think they do, too,'' Schultz said. "I hope we can get that done.”

FRISCO - Some NFL players, wrongly, really, view getting hit with the franchise tag as some sort of penalty, as if the tag is a weapon.

But it can be something else: A compliment. A tool. And a starting point of negotiations.

schultz dak
Dalton Schultz
schultz no

“I think it’s a good start,” said Dalton Schultz in a Monday media visit, his first since being designated as the Dallas Cowboys' franchise tagged player earlier this spring. “Obviously this is the place I want to be. I love being here. I love this organization.''

And the Cowboys obviously think highly of him as well, as the 25-year-old was extended a $10.9 million tag that makes him among football's highest-paid players at his position ... though that number can go up or down depending on whether the two sides can forge a long-term agreement by July 15. If a new deal isn't done by then, though, Schultz, the former fourth-round pick who has made himself into a valued weapon in the Dak Prescott-led offense, will play for that total, fully guaranteed.

Schultz has served as the Cowboys' starting tight end for the past two seasons and has enjoyed surprising success. Once upon a time, his close pal Blake Jarwin was seen as the heir to the legendary Jason Witten. But Jarwin's serious hip injury has caused his departure from Dallas, and maybe from the NFL.

Meanwhile, Schultz is coming off a season in which he had 78 catches for over 800 yards and eight touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

168A6FEE-89DA-48B1-B8CD-746BC2BFFF4D
Play

‘NEED. IT.’: DeMarcus Lawrence Creates Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Motto

Tank Lawrence is keeping his rallying cry short and sweet.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
kelvin jerry
Play

Cowboys Kelvin Joseph: Still in Hot Water; Back to Work

Questioned by police for his connection to a fatal shooting last week, the Dallas cornerback joined teammates for voluntary workouts Monday at The Star

By Richie Whitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Cowboys - T.O.
Play

Cowboys-Ex T.O.: Still Scoring TDs 12 Years After Leaving NFL

Terrell Owens caught 38 touchdowns with the Cowboys and now has one with the Zappers

By Richie Whitt7 hours ago
7 hours ago

The Cowboys need more help at tight end, and they might find it in the upcoming NFL Draft. (See Jelani Woods' profile here.) But they need Schultz as much as almost anybody now.

"I want to work out a long-term deal and I think they do, too,'' Schultz said. "I hope we can get that done.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

168A6FEE-89DA-48B1-B8CD-746BC2BFFF4D
News

‘NEED. IT.’: DeMarcus Lawrence Creates Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Motto

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
kelvin jerry
News

Cowboys Kelvin Joseph: Still in Hot Water; Back to Work

By Richie Whitt3 hours ago
Cowboys - T.O.
News

Cowboys-Ex T.O.: Still Scoring TDs 12 Years After Leaving NFL

By Richie Whitt7 hours ago
Drunk Sports Show Banner
News

Michael Irvin: Deebo Samuel Better Without Certain 49ers QB

By Timm Hamm8 hours ago
roger troy
News

Draft Winners: Cowboys 10 Best All-Time Picks

By Richie Whitt10 hours ago
Connor McGovern
News

Do Cowboys Draft O-Line Even if Kenyon Green & Zion Johnson Are Gone?

By Timm Hamm13 hours ago
893B116D-94E1-4BCE-B7C9-BB4B08CB5B75
News

Micah Parsons, Michael Irvin Rep Cowboys at Errol Spence Jr. Fight

By Cowboys Maven StaffApr 17, 2022
b09ea026609443c89ad0871049a5fae6_xl
News

LOOK: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott & His Skin-Crawling Pet Snake

By Cowboys Maven StaffApr 17, 2022