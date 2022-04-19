Dalton Schultz Tag Talk: TE Reveals What He Wants from Cowboys

"I want to work out a long-term deal and I think they do, too,'' Schultz said. "I hope we can get that done.”

FRISCO - Some NFL players, wrongly, really, view getting hit with the franchise tag as some sort of penalty, as if the tag is a weapon.

But it can be something else: A compliment. A tool. And a starting point of negotiations.

Eric Hartline/USA Today

“I think it’s a good start,” said Dalton Schultz in a Monday media visit, his first since being designated as the Dallas Cowboys' franchise tagged player earlier this spring. “Obviously this is the place I want to be. I love being here. I love this organization.''

And the Cowboys obviously think highly of him as well, as the 25-year-old was extended a $10.9 million tag that makes him among football's highest-paid players at his position ... though that number can go up or down depending on whether the two sides can forge a long-term agreement by July 15. If a new deal isn't done by then, though, Schultz, the former fourth-round pick who has made himself into a valued weapon in the Dak Prescott-led offense, will play for that total, fully guaranteed.

Schultz has served as the Cowboys' starting tight end for the past two seasons and has enjoyed surprising success. Once upon a time, his close pal Blake Jarwin was seen as the heir to the legendary Jason Witten. But Jarwin's serious hip injury has caused his departure from Dallas, and maybe from the NFL.

Meanwhile, Schultz is coming off a season in which he had 78 catches for over 800 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Cowboys need more help at tight end, and they might find it in the upcoming NFL Draft. (See Jelani Woods' profile here.) But they need Schultz as much as almost anybody now.

