Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders share emotional convo after shocking cancer revelation
The story of the Dallas Cowboys couldn't be told without massive chapters dedicated to Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin.
Both players are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and there's no argument that they both helped usher in a new era of Cowboys football.
Earlier this week, Sanders shared with the world that he is "cured" after a battle with bladder cancer.
MORE: Deion Sanders reveals bladder removal surgery after shock cancer diagnosis
On Monday night, Irvin took to social media to share an emotional clip from a conversation he had with Sanders about his private battle with cancer and the journey to recovery.
Sanders becomes emotional when speaking to Irvin about the seven-hour procedure he underwent.
Sanders mentions that he wanted to make sure his estate was settled before going under the knife, in a moment that stopped both men in their tracks.
MORE: Michael Irvin takes legendary photo with Cowboys' revamped WR group
Sanders didn't have to let anyone know what he went through during his cancer battle. However, it was incredibly brave of him to speak about his battle while also telling others not to wait to get their checkups.
It's also great to see Irvin continue to be by Sanders' side through all of this.
Now, Sanders turns his attention to his Colorado football team as the Buffs prepare for their season opener at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, August 29.
