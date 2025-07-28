Best highlights & videos from Cowboys sixth training camp practice
One day after their first padded practice, the Dallas Cowboys were back on the field again Monday.
The day started off with more high energy antics from players and coaches alike, but once it was time to work, the Cowboys got after it. Let’s check out which players made big plays during their sixth practice of camp.
It was a little “friendly fire,” but still good to see out of KaVontae Turpin.
MORE: Cowboys' Donovan Ezeiruaku hits Omega Psi Phi stroll to get hyped for practice
The 153-pounder is being used in the ground game more this offseason, and he knocked over the massive Tyler Smith on this play. Fans can rest easy knowing Turbo can take a hit.
Joe Milton III connected on a deep pass to last year’s training camp star, Ryan Flournoy.
Kaiir Elam has been fantastic throughout camp and had another strong showing Monday. Here he was breaking up a pass from Dak Prescott to George Pickens.
Pickens got his later though, catching this deep pass from Prescott — which is sure to fire up the fan base.
Tyler Guyton said he’s playing with more anger this season, and that showed on Monday. He held his own on every rep, proving to be one of the big winners on the day.
Undrafted rookie linebacker Justin Barron continues to make a push for a spot on the 53-man roster. The former defensive back made a play on Monday, breaking up a pass in the middle of the field.
The Cowboys have another day off on Tuesday, and will be back with another open practice on Wednesday.
