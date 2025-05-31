Michael Irvin takes legendary photo with Cowboys' revamped WR group
Very few players accomplished as much as Michael Irvin did during his NFL career. The Pro Football Hall of Famer helped the Dallas Cowboys win three Super Bowls during his career while earning a reputation as one of the best route runners in the game.
Since retiring, he's worked as an analyst but still wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to the Cowboys.
Irvin is as emotional as anyone when discussing America's Team, which is why he was fired up when the Cowboys added George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
MORE: Tyler Guyton reveals major lifestyle change as he aims for Year 2 jump
Irvin has wasted no time getting to know Pickens, meeting up with him on Friday during OTAs.
After coaching him up, Irvin took the time to pose for a legendary photo with the revamped group of receivers in Dallas.
The Playmaker is standing in the center of the picture next to second-year pro Ryan Flournoy and wide receivers' coach Junior Adams. Also in the photo are CeeDee Lamb, Kavontae Turpin, Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, Jonathan Mingo, Parris Campbell, and Pickens.
MORE: FOX Sports' Joy Taylor rips NFL rankings for Dak Prescott, Cowboys disrespect
Dallas suddenly has some tough decisions to make at the position thanks to the addition of Pickens, they're going to have multiple talented players on the bubble. Of course, given the depth concerns they had entering the offseason, this is a welcome problem.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Brian Schottenheimer aims to build ‘greatest culture in professional sports'
Dak Prescott 'developmental phase' comment spun wildly out of context
DeMarvion Overshown injury update foreshadows happy holidays for Cowboys fans
Cowboys rookie darkhorse is emerging with first-team reps at OTAs