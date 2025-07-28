Cowboys Country

Cowboys' OL dominates line of scrimmage during sixth training camp practice

The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line stole the show during the team's second practice in pads at training camp on Monday.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton defends against defensive end Payton Turner during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton defends against defensive end Payton Turner during training camp. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys held their second practice in pads on Monday during training camp at Oxnard, California.

It still feels like forever until the team meets the Los Angeles Rams in their first preseason game on August 9.

But before you know it, gameday will be here, so the guys are giving their all during camp.

We've seen Marshawn Kneeland, Jake Ferguson, and Kaiir Elam steal the show in the early days of camp. On Monday, it was an entire unit that stole the show.

It felt like every name on the offensive line depth chart made an impression during Monday's practice.

Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website couldn't help but notice the work Brock Hoffman and rookie Ajani Cornelius were putting in the work.

One of the most important videos shared by Walker was the play by Tyler Booker and Tyler Guyton in the clip above. If the Tylers can build off of reps like this, then quarterback Dak Prescott will have all the time in the world to make a big play downfield.

Prescott will be protected by what one could describe as a youthful offensive unit. The oldest starter being Terence Steele, who is entering his sixth season in the league. However, youth doesn't matter as long as there is talent.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele and center Brock Hoffman against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele and center Brock Hoffman against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

