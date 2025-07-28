Cowboys' OL dominates line of scrimmage during sixth training camp practice
The Dallas Cowboys held their second practice in pads on Monday during training camp at Oxnard, California.
It still feels like forever until the team meets the Los Angeles Rams in their first preseason game on August 9.
But before you know it, gameday will be here, so the guys are giving their all during camp.
MORE: Cowboys' Tyler Guyton bringing new intensity, ready for breakout year
We've seen Marshawn Kneeland, Jake Ferguson, and Kaiir Elam steal the show in the early days of camp. On Monday, it was an entire unit that stole the show.
MORE: Cowboys guard getting first-team reps, mentoring Tyler Booker, suffers serious neck injury
It felt like every name on the offensive line depth chart made an impression during Monday's practice.
MORE: Matt Eberflus' defense, Cowboys' DE group proving to Dallas o-line iron sharpens iron
Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website couldn't help but notice the work Brock Hoffman and rookie Ajani Cornelius were putting in the work.
One of the most important videos shared by Walker was the play by Tyler Booker and Tyler Guyton in the clip above. If the Tylers can build off of reps like this, then quarterback Dak Prescott will have all the time in the world to make a big play downfield.
MORE: Frustrated Cowboys star listed as potential training camp trade candidate
Prescott will be protected by what one could describe as a youthful offensive unit. The oldest starter being Terence Steele, who is entering his sixth season in the league. However, youth doesn't matter as long as there is talent.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights & videos from Cowboys' first padded practice of 2025
5 Cowboys stars who still need contract extensions after Jake Ferguson deal
Brian Schottenheimer raves about talent, 'professionalism' of Cowboys' rookie
All-UFL standout gets first-team reps after shining at Cowboys camp
CeeDee Lamb, Joe Milton taunt Cowboys CB after blown coverage in first padded practice
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie