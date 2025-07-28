DaRon Bland, Cowboys contract talks 'ongoing' & he reveals future plans
The Dallas Cowboys have failed to agree to a contract extension with superstar defender Micah Parsons through one week of training camp in Oxnard, California, but the team has been active.
Over the weekend, it was revealed that star tight end Jake Ferguson inked a four-year extension with the team, which makes him the seventh-highest-paid tight end in the NFL.
Following the Ferguson deal, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said the team still had a handful of players they would like to get deals done with.
One of the team's star players entering a contract year is All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, so it's safe to assume he would be among that group of players negotiating with the team. As it turns out, he is, as Bland revealed contract talks with the team are "ongoing.
Not only did Bland say he is talking with the team about a new deal, but he also revealed that Dallas is where he wants to stay. “Dallas is always where I’ve wanted to be, so hopefully we get it done," he told Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Locking Bland up before the season and before the cornerback market continues to rise would be a major win for the Cowboys.
Last season, Bland missed the start of the season after suffering a foot injury during the preseason and undergoing surgery at the end of training camp.
However, in 2023, Bland earned first-team All-Pro honors and set NFL records for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single season and most defensive touchdowns in a season with five.
There is no denying his talent when he is healthy and ready to go.
