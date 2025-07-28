Cowboys legend Deion Sanders shares amazing health update after cancer diagnosis
Dallas Cowboys legend Deion Sanders has been dealing with a mystery medical issue since the spring that has kept him away from the Colorado football team. On Monday, Sanders addressed the media alongside members of the University of Colorado medical team.
Coach Prime revealed that after his routine medical check-up earlier this year, he was urged to get a follow-up. It was then revealed that he had an aggressive tumor in his bladder.
Sanders went through all of the options to treat the cancer, and he opted for surgery.
The Colorado medical team proudly announced that he underwent surgery and is now "cured" of the cancer. An emotional Sanders thanked the doctors, and several NFL players and friends who checked on him during his recovery, like Randy Moss and Travis Hunter.
Doctors said they were lucky to discover the cancer at the stage they did, because the form of cancer Sanders was diagnosed with comes with a 10 percent chance of survival after five years if it metastasizes.
The doctors shared they can confidently say he is now "cured," and that they do not use that term lightly. Sanders had his bladder removed and a replacement bladder was formed out of his own intestines to prevent rejection from the body.
Sanders was overcome with emotion during the press conference, thanking God for helping him through the trying times and trials that he has gone through.
"God is so good," he said. "... when people hear that "C" word, it's usually a life sentence. But not for me, because I know that God got me... It's beaten."
As for his future with the Colorado football program, he's not going anywhere.
“I’m already back,” Sanders told ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “I’m here today. I’m handling my responsibilities. So I look forward to it. I can’t wait. You’ve got to understand, some of the young men I haven’t even met yet.”
