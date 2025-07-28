153-pound KaVontae Turpin levels 332-pound Tyler Smith in training camp collision
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turnpin is known for his blazing speed, registering the fastest speed of any player in the NFL last season, while All-Pro guard Tyler Smith is known for his strength and ability to maul defenders.
So, if the two were ever going to get into a full-speed collision, you'd expect the strong, much bigger man to come out on top.
That's not how things worked out during Monday afternoon's training camp practice session.
The 5-foot-9, 153-pound Turpin was running the ball when he smacked right into the 6-foot-6, 332-pound behemouth and leveled the lineman after a loud crack of the pads.
Now, to be fair, Smith was not expecting to be run into at full speed, but it still shows that Turpin can run with some violent intentions behind his speed.
It's also great to see that he is continuing to get looks as a running back and is getting more involved in the offensive scheme.
Last season, Turpin returned 27 kicks for 904 yards and one touchdown, while adding 187 yards and one touchdown on 18 punt returns. As a receiver, he finished the year with 31 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 92 yards on the ground.
With a bigger role in 2025, it will be exciting to see how much he can produce and what kind of dynamic he adds to the team's offense.
