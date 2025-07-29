Tyler Guyton, Cowboys avoid worst case scenario after torn ACL fear
The Dallas Cowboys have received a positive injury update at training camp after a major scare during Monday's padded practice in Oxnard.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton has avoided a torn ACL after suffering a knee injury at practice. He had to be helped off by teammates, which included assistance from star edge rusher Micah Parsons.
Rapoport had previously reported the Cowboys "feared a torn ACL" for Guyton, but later revealed that the injury, a bone fracture, will not require surgery.
"And finally, some good news for the Cowboys: OT Tyler Guyton, who went into his MRI believing he had torn his ACL, had tests that revealed it to be intact," Rapoport wrote on X. "Instead, it’s a bone fracture. No surgery, as it will heal. He’s out 4-6 weeks. Sigh of relief in Oxnard."
This recovery timeline means Guyton could be in danger of missing the NFL regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 4.
Guyton, 24, was the No. 29 overall pick by Dallas in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. As a rookie last season, he started 11 of 15 games for the Cowboys.
Guyton told reporters after Sunday's practice that the defense has been impressing him so far this offseason and making the offensive line better.
While this kind of hype from Guyton is something Cowboys fans will love to hear, the positive news surrounding his injury timeline is even better.
