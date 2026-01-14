Dallas Cowboys legend heading to Netflix for new video podcast

The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to Netflix, and now a legend of the team will be joining the party on the streaming service. Netflix announced on Wednesday that Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin will be launching a new show.

Irvin is set to debut his new video podcast, The White House, beginning on January 19.

"It will tackle current sports news, game analysis, and commentary with two episodes a week, featuring a rotating roster of co-hosts, including former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who will also produce the show," Netflix announced.

Irvin was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams during his time with the franchise.

— Netflix (@netflix) January 14, 2026

“I am excited about this new venture with Netflix and the opportunity to blend elements of traditional television with the evolving world of podcasting,” Irvin said in a statement to Tudum. “This project allows us to take what worked in the old format and reimagine it for today’s audience.”

He continued, “We chose the name ‘The White House’ intentionally. In a crowded media landscape, recognition matters — and few names carry the same immediate weight. For better or worse, ‘The White House’ represents power, decision-making, and cultural relevance. It’s a name people recognize and are compelled to engage with.

“This vision is grounded in my spirituality. While the name may surprise some, I believe in, not living by the fear of yesterday but living by the fuel of tomorrow.”

"The White House" is part of the 1990s Cowboys lore, with the infamous party house being referenced in the Netflix docuseries America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, which is also streaming now on Netflix.

Former Miami Hurricanes Michael Irvin before the game during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

During his 12-year career with the Cowboys, Irvin hauled in 750 catches for 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns.

