Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin coaches up George Pickens at OTAs
The new Dallas Cowboys coaching staff, along with the fanbase, got their first look at the 2025 version of the team with OTAs.
Of course, certain members of the team get more eyeballs shifted in their direction than others, especially a new member of the team.
All eyes have been on new wide receiver George Pickens throughout OTAs, and the team snapped an iconic photo with Pickens and the greatest receiver in the franchise's history, Michael Irvin.
The team invited franchise legends out to watch the team during OTAs, and the photo of Pickens and Irvin is now going viral.
Bringing in a talent like Pickens was necessary for this team to take the next step on the offensive side of the ball. Even ESPN's Mina Kimes feels this offense can be explosive with the addition of Pickens, as she believes this will open other aspects of the offense for the franchise.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gets a lot of heat in the media, sometimes even from us. But he has always taken care of those who have played for the franchise.
The franchise is off to such an optimistic start in Brian Schottenheimer's first year as the head coach. However, the good times won't always be rolling, but it's nice to see the past generations get a chance to speak with the guys who carry the star today.
