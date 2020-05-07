CowboyMaven
Scoops, Leaks & Rumors: Here's Cowboys 2020 NFL Schedule

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys will be trying to win their third NFC East title in five years under the leadership of a new coaching staff ... and with a 2020 NFL schedule that offers opportunities to put 8-8 behind them.

Here's what we've got:

Week 1 - at Los Angeles Rams, Sept. 13 720p

Week 2 - home Atlanta, Sept. 20 noon

Week 3 - at Seattle, Sept. 27, 3250

Week 4 - home Cleveland, Oct. 4, noon

Week 5 - home New York Giants, Oct. 11, 3:25p

Week 6 - home Arizona, (Mon) Oct. 19, 7:15

Week 7 - at Washington, Oct. 25, noon

Week 8 - at Philadelphia, Nov. 1, 7:20p

Week 9 - home Pittsburgh, Nov. 8, 3:25p

Week 10 - BYE

Week 11 - at Minnesota, Nov. 22, 3:25p

Week 12 - home Washington, (Thurs) Nov. 26, 3:30p

Week 13 - at Baltimore, (Thurs) Dec. 3, 7:20p

Week 14 - at Cincinnati, Dec. 13, noon

Week 15 - home San Francisco, Dec. 20, 7:20p

Week 16 - home Philadelphia, Dec. 27, 3:25p

Week 17 - at New York Giants, Jan. 3, noon

The Cowboys and the NFL will make all of this official tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT. It's all worthy of some deep analysis new coach Mike McCarthy's and Dallas' scheduling highs and lows. Three quickies:

*Jerry Jones gets his way. The Cowboys will open up the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (P.S.: We're also told they'll play Preseason Game 2 at SoFi against the Chargers.) That keeps Southern California as part of Cowboys Country.

*Thanksgiving is a feast ... and hopefully Dallas can feast on rival Washington. A high-profile game ... no time for a letdown.

*If you have to play tough teams like the Niners and the Eagles (and you do), and if you have to play them back-to-back (and in 2020, you do), you might as well play them at home, as occurs at the end of December.

