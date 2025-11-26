Dallas Cowboys' recently released starter finds new home in AFC

The Dallas Cowboys pulled the plug on the Kaiir Elam experiment over the weekend, with the team officially moving on despite several starts during the 2025 NFL campaign.

Dallas acquired Elam during the offseason in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, sending a 2025 fifth-round pick and 2026 seventh-round pick to Buffalo in exchange for Elam and a 2025 sixth-rounder.

Ultimately, the move did not pay off for Dallas, and they decided to go a different direction following the recent activations of rookie Shavon Revel and second-year cornerback Caelen Carson from injured reserve.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Elam has already found a new home following his Saturday release. Elam visited with the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets before agreeing to a deal with the Titans. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the news.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kaiir Elam tackles Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Throughout his NFL career, the former first-rounder has started 19 games, including seven for the Cowboys this season. Elam is still just 24 years old.

It will be interesting to see if the third time is a charm for Elam as he looks to find his footing in the league.

During training camp and the preseason, Elam showed some positive signs and potential, but he was never able to find success once the regular season began.

This season, Elam has appeared in 10 games, totaling 29 tackles and just one pass defensed.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kaiir Elam go for the ball | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

