Dallas Cowboys' NFL Playoff outlook after shocking comeback vs. Eagles
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys gave their slim playoff chances a major boost in Week 12 thanks to a shocking, 24-21 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.
ESPN now gives Dallas a nine percent chance to make the postseason, up from the seven percent the Cowboys had headed into the Eagles game.
Dallas can't look too far ahead or risk falling too far out of playoff contention with multiple weeks left in the regular season.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer shares belief in CeeDee Lamb despite drops
Still, after a signature win against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Cowboys have shown they could be a team on the rise with a legitimate chance of sneaking into the playoffs while hoping the Eagles collapse from the top of the NFC East.
NFC Standings, Playoff Picture
Here are the NFC standings after Dallas' win:
1 - Los Angeles Rams
2 - Philadelphia Eagles
3 - Chicago Bears
4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 - Seattle Seahawks
6 - Green Bay Packers
7 - San Francisco 49ers
8 - Detroit Lions
9 - Carolina Panthers
10 - Dallas Cowboys
11 - Atlanta Falcons
12 - Minnesota Vikings
13 - Arizona Cardinals
14 - Washington Commanders
15 - New Orleans Saints
MORE: NFC East power rankings Week 13: Cowboys soaring following massive win vs. Eagles
The Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving before traveling to Ford Field to face the Lions. Dallas will need to at least split the pair, with the one win preferably coming against the NFC foe Lions, and then run the table in the final four weeks of the regular season.
The Cowboys' last four games at home vs. Minnesota, at home vs. Los Angeles Chargers, on the road against the Commanders and at MetLife against the Giants. Not the toughest stretch imaginable, especially considering the improvement Dallas has shown after the bye week.
Ending the season on a four-game winning streak will likely be required for the Cowboys to clinch a spot in the postseason. The toughest game left on the schedule is at Detroit. Though a loss there wouldn't eliminate Dallas, the Cowboys will do themselves a huge favor by winning that won before likely being favored in their remaining four contests.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys pay tribute to Marshawn Kneeland with heartwarming video
Cowboys shockingly bench former starting wide receiver in Week 12 vs. Eagles
NFL insider says Cowboys dipped toes in contract talks with superstar player
NFC East power rankings Week 12: Cowboys keep playoff hopes alive
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries
Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7