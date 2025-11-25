Dallas Cowboys' NFL Playoff outlook after shocking comeback vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys gave their slim playoff chances a major boost in Week 12 thanks to a shocking, 24-21 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.

ESPN now gives Dallas a nine percent chance to make the postseason, up from the seven percent the Cowboys had headed into the Eagles game.

Dallas can't look too far ahead or risk falling too far out of playoff contention with multiple weeks left in the regular season.

Still, after a signature win against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Cowboys have shown they could be a team on the rise with a legitimate chance of sneaking into the playoffs while hoping the Eagles collapse from the top of the NFC East.

NFC Standings, Playoff Picture

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Here are the NFC standings after Dallas' win:

1 - Los Angeles Rams



2 - Philadelphia Eagles



3 - Chicago Bears



4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers



5 - Seattle Seahawks



6 - Green Bay Packers



7 - San Francisco 49ers



8 - Detroit Lions



9 - Carolina Panthers



10 - Dallas Cowboys



11 - Atlanta Falcons



12 - Minnesota Vikings



13 - Arizona Cardinals



14 - Washington Commanders



15 - New Orleans Saints

The Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving before traveling to Ford Field to face the Lions. Dallas will need to at least split the pair, with the one win preferably coming against the NFC foe Lions, and then run the table in the final four weeks of the regular season.

The Cowboys' last four games at home vs. Minnesota, at home vs. Los Angeles Chargers, on the road against the Commanders and at MetLife against the Giants. Not the toughest stretch imaginable, especially considering the improvement Dallas has shown after the bye week.

Ending the season on a four-game winning streak will likely be required for the Cowboys to clinch a spot in the postseason. The toughest game left on the schedule is at Detroit. Though a loss there wouldn't eliminate Dallas, the Cowboys will do themselves a huge favor by winning that won before likely being favored in their remaining four contests.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

