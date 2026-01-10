Updated 2026 NFL Draft order has Cowboys eyeing top 20 entering Wild Card games

The Dallas Cowboys will be watching the NFL Playoffs from the sidelines for the second straight season, but there is still plenty for the team and fans to be paying attention to.

Dallas currently holds the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft after finishing 7-9-1, but they also hold the first-round pick belonging to the Green Bay Packers, who will face the Chicago Bears on Wild Card Weekend to kick off the postseason.

If things fall how the Cowboys need, the team could finish the weekend with a second top-20 pick.

With a Packers loss to the Bears in primetime and a Los Angeles Rams win over the Carolina Panthers earlier in the day, the Cowboys will clinch pick 20, which adds to their offseason arsenal.

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Panthers host the Rams at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, while the Bears host the Packers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video, so buckle up and let's hope everyone can fall into place for the Cowboys to bring some silver lining to a disappointing season.

A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as Wild Card Weekend prepares to kick off can be seen below, via Tankathon.

Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering playoffs

The NFL Draft Clock sits across the street from the Pittsburgh Steelers' Acrisure Stadium. | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14)

2. New York Jets (3-14)

3. Arizona Cardinals (3-14)

4. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

5. New York Giants (4-13)

6. Cleveland Browns (5-12)

7. Washington Commanders (5-12)

8. New Orleans Saints (6-11)

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-11)

11. Miami Dolphins (7-10)

12. Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1)

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta – 8-9)

14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

16. New York Jets (via Indianapolis – 8-9)

17. Detroit Lions (9-8)

18. Minnesota Vikings (9-8)

19. Carolina Panthers (8-9)

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay – 9-7-1)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

23. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

24. Buffalo Bills (12-5)

25. Chicago Bears (11-6)

26. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

27. Houston Texans (12-5)

28. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville – 13-4)

29. Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

30. New England Patriots (14-3)

31. Denver Broncos (14-3)

32. Seattle Seahawks (14-3)

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

