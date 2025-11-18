Cowboys' Shavon Revel gives honest assesment of NFL debut
After waiting on the sidelines while recovering from a knee injury that prematurely ended his college career, Dallas Cowboys third-round pick Shavon Revel got to make his NFL debut in Week 11.
Revel saw some action against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, and immediately noticed the difference between college football and the pros.
The promising cornerback prospect admitted that there were some early butterlies, but he knew he just needed to get dialed in, and he did just that.
After the game, Revel reflected on his first NFL game and shared his thoughts on playing under the primetime lights.
"It felt great, man. My first time being out there in a year. A lot of people didn’t expect me to play like that, but I know what I can do. I did my best and didn’t listen to the noise," Revel told reporters, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
"My family gave support to me all the way to here. I fed into that, and it brought me to today."
While Revel was preparing for his first game, he shared an entertaining note about his pre-game music: Eminem's hit song "Till I Collapse."
"The butterflies were left in the locker room. They had a package for me, so I wasn’t surprised to get in the game. I had to get my mind right, just took a deep breath and got focused," he added. "It’s very fast. At least this game it was very fast for me. I haven’t been out there in a year. Just trying to dial in on the details and focus on those."
Revel was solid in his debut, so it's going to be exciting to see how he continues to develope as the reps pile up.
His next opportunity to see game action will be on Sunday afternoon in Week 12 when the Cowboys host the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Let's see if the rookie can bank another solid outing in his rookie year.
