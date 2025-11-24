Cowboys Country

4 winners & 3 losers from Dallas Cowboys unexpected win vs. Eagles in Week 12

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off an improbable comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, with these players standing out as the winners and losers.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys fell behind 21-0 in a hurry against the Philadelphia Eagles, but never gave up. While the game seemed to be headed toward a blowout, they just kept fighting and chipping away at the lead.

In the end, Dallas was able to secure the comeback win, 24-21. It tied their biggest comeback in franchise history, gave them their first set of back-to-back wins on the year, and kept their playoff hopes alive.

With all that said, let's check out which players stood out as both winners and losers for the Cowboys in this massive win.

Winner: Sam Williams, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With the score tied at 21, the Cowboys needed a stop on defense, and Sam Williams delivered. On a second-and-17, Jalen Hurts dumped a pass off to Saquon Barkley, who gained just two yards before Williams forced a fumble.

Kenneth Murray recovered the loose ball, giving it back to his offense.

Loser: KaVontae Turpin, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin fumbles the ball in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin fumbles the ball in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas was trailing 14-0 in the second quarter and trying to put some points on the board. They had moved into Philly territory after a 13-yard catch from CeeDee Lamb on third-and-eight, which was nearly a disaster. Lamb lost the ball, but the Cowboys kept it when the replay showed he was down before fumbling.

On the next snap, KaVontae Turpin lined up as a running back and took the handoff. He immediately tripped and fumbled the ball away. The Eagles responded with another touchdown drive, giving them a 21-0 lead.

Winner: Alijah Clark, S

Dallas Cowboys safety Alijah Clark and cornerback Trikweze Bridges react in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos.
Dallas Cowboys safety Alijah Clark and cornerback Trikweze Bridges react in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Cowboys were unable to capitalize on a fumble forced by Sam Williams and had to punt. That's when rookie Alijah Clark made the best play of his young career.

Clark was being pushed around while trying to chase down the returner, but never gave up. He eventually hit Xavier Gipson, forcing a fumble deep in Philly territory.

Loser: Tyler Guyton, OT

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Down 21-0, the Cowboys had their best drive, going 55 yards on 11 plays. They were inches from their first touchdown after Javonte Williams was stopped at the goal line. Dallas then had to walk back five yards when Tyler Guyton was flagged for a false start on the next play.

Instead of trying to punch it in on the ground, the Cowboys decided to throw from the six-yard line, and that pass was picked off. Guyton was also flagged for chipping on the following drive, continuing his struggles and putting his team in a hole.

Winner: Osa Odighizuwa, DT

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reacts after a play against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reacts after a play against the New York Giants. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is benefitting from the attention Quinnen Williams commands. With more one-on-one opportunities, Odighizuwa is thriving.

That was the case on Sunday as he had four tackles and sacked Jalen Hurts on a late third-down. That play forced a punt that led to the game-winning drive. Dallas might not have won this one if not for the constant pressure and clutch play provided by No. 97.

Loser: CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb cannot make a catch in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb cannot make a catch in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While George Pickens went off in this one, CeeDee Lamb went in the opposite direction.

Lamb, who had four drops in their loss to the Eagles in Week 1, had three more in this one. None was more detrimental than his third-and-goal drop in the end zone. Dallas went for it on the ensuing fourth down, but fell just short. Still, they shouldn't have needed that attempt had Lamb hauled in the pass on the previous play.

Winner: George Pickens, WR

Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens catches the ball while being defended by Philadelphia Eagles CB Adoree' Jackson.
Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens catches the ball while being defended by Philadelphia Eagles CB Adoree' Jackson. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

George Pickens has been everything the Cowboys hoped he would be when they added him in an offseason trade. While the majority of the offense struggled, Pickens just kept showing up.

He recorded nine receptions for 146 yards with a touchdown. He even went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season when he caught a ridiculous deep ball for a 43-yard gain in the fourth quarter.

Pickens was the heart and soul of this offense, even setting up the game-winning field goal on his final catch of the game.

