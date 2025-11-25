Dallas Cowboys history is littered with Hall of Fame-Caliber players.

Since 1960, the Cowboys have had 32 players or coaches enter the halls of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Most recently, DeMarcus Ware and Chuck Howley earned the honors for the franchise.

But now, there are two more team legends that have gotten one step closer to earning the NFL's most valuable honor.

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their 26 semi-finalists for the Class of 2026, with tight end Jason Witten and safety Darren Woodson both making the cut.

It is past time for Woodson to make it

Dallas Cowboys former player Darren Woodson gets inducted into the ring of honor at halftime | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Both players have a legitimate chance at earning one of the few spots in this year's class. Among the 24 other candidates, Saints QB Drew Brees and Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald are the most likely to get in.

Leaving at most two to three spots remaining for the other 22 names.

Unfortunately, and perhaps unjustly, Woodson could once again be on the outside looking in for the 2026 group.

Despite the fact that he spearheaded the way the position of safety was played at the NFL level in the 90s, and the immense amount of accolades he received over that time - three First-Team All-Pro bids and five Pro Bowl nods - he has been in the position of being a semi-finalist 10 times now.

Will that finally change in 2026? He is among the most nominated players on the list, so it is possible

Witten gets his first bid

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is confronted by Eagles' cornerback Lito Sheppard | Torin Halsey / USA TODAY NETWORK

Meanwhile, for Witten, this is his first semi-final bid for the honor. Thus, he is perhaps more unlikely than Woodson to earn one of those final two to three spots.

That said, taking one look at Witten's numbers could change that outcome.

Witten is a four-time All-Pro, an 11-time Pro Bowler, a Walter Payton Man of the Year winner, and finished his career as one of just 17 players in NFL history with over 1,000 receptions. He also sits 21st all-time in receiving yards and fourth in NFL history in receptions with 1,228 catches for 13,046 yards (both second among tight ends).

But given that it's his first year, there are likely going to have to be a few more nominations that come his way before he crosses the finish line.

