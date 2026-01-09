The Dallas Cowboys are searching for their next defensive coordinator, after moving on from Matt Eberflus after just one season.

While team owner and general manager Jerry Jones is talking about winning more Super Bowls with the right moves this offseason, others might not be as intrigued by what's going on in Dallas. At least, that's the impression from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Schultz said the Cowboys need the "right candidate," which would be someone who is willing to try and fix the league's laughingstock. He did at least say there's talent on the defense, but his take on how Eberflus was hired is just another example of Jones doing things the wrong way.

"I think it really takes the right and ideal candidate. I'm not talking about age or philosophy or scheme. I'm talking about the mentality of what am I trying to accomplish in my career. And how can I go to Dallas and, you know, resurrect what's really been the laughingstock of the league? And it's not because of talent. I mean, I think they have plenty of talent on the defense. I don't think anybody ever understood the Matt Eberflus hire," Schultz said.

"When he got fired from Chicago, he was calling around the league, trying to get a new job, and Dallas, for whatever reason, decided he was the right fit. But if you think about the last four or five coordinators, whether it's, Marinelli, Nolan, DQ, Zimmer, and Flus. These are all former head coaches in the NFL. So if I'm Jerry Jones, to me, I'm looking for something different. You know, I wanted to find, be more innovative in this, and I don't want to find a retread."

Schultz was asked if there's any indication as to who is the favorite for the job. He said there's not much buzz, and the excitement for this opening might not be there.

"So I think, first of all, again, you mentioned, like, is this not necessarily, like, the brightest job or the most appetizing job? I think part of the problem is that there is a stigma that if you go to Dallas, you're going to be, you're not going to have the autonomy to operate the way you want. And I don't know if that's true. I'm just telling you that's what a few prospective defensive coaches have told me over the past week or so as we started to look at this cycle. And that is a problem. And it's a problem because you're not necessarily going to attract all the types of candidates that you want."

This comment is a perfect reflection of how Jones runs his business. Often criticized for being overly involved, he's always going to be part of every decision. That's how Brian Schottenheimer ended up with Eberflus as his defensive coordinator, and it could be what keeps him from getting the ideal candidate next season as well.

