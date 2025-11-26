The annual Thanksgiving Day game is nearly here as the Dallas Cowboys will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to AT&T Stadium on Thursday.

It’s a short week, but the Cowboys are coming in with plenty of confidence after knocking off the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Now, they set their sights on the team Philly beat to win the title last season, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City hasn’t been the dominant team we’re used to seeing, coming into the week with a record of 6-5. Still, they’re incredibly dangerous, especially with Patrick Mahomes under center.

That said, the Cowboys can find a way to win if they take advantage of these three keys to victory.

Get CeeDee Lamb involved early

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacts after catching a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

CeeDee Lamb had a rough outing against the Eagles, with three dropped passes. Dallas was fortunate to have George Pickens step up, but to keep pace with Kansas City, they need both of their star wideouts to play well.

For that to happen, the Cowboys need to get Lamb involved early and often. Lamb is an elite talent who simply needs to get back into a rhythm, and helping him get there will be a huge key for Dallas.

Take advantage of Trey Smith’s absence

Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trey Smith has become one of the best guards in the NFL, but he won’t suit up for the Chiefs on Thursday. With him being out, the Cowboys have a clear advantage thanks to the presence of Quinnen Williams, Osa Odighizuwa, and Kenny Clark.

Dallas saw how impactful it can be to dominate the interior, and they should be able to do this again with Smith out. If so, it will go a long way toward keeping them in this game.

Avoid slow start on offense

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

An frustrating theme for Dallas this season, and many others in all honesty have been slow starts. They find themselves playing from behind far too often and while they were able to claw back against Philly, that’s not a recipe for sustained success.

This week, their offense has to come out with some urgency if they want any chance of keeping pace with Mahomes and company.

