3 Dallas Cowboys can set career-highs in Week 13 vs Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys might have had their share of struggles on defense this season, but their offense has been as explosive as ever.

That was on full display this past Sunday when they fought back from a 21-point deficit to shock the Philadelphia Eagles. As impressive as that performance was, it was nothing new for this offense.

MORE: DeMarvion Overshown sets sights on personal goal for Cowboys-Chiefs game

That’s why they enter Week 13 with three players approaching career high statistics. Here’s a look at which three players could make history on Thursday.

Jake Ferguson, receptions

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

2024 was a frustrating season for Jake Ferguson, who was dealing with a knee injury much of the year. He’s bounced back in a big way in 2025, entering Week 13 with 65 receptions for 460 yards and seven touchdowns.

He’s already topped his career high for touchdowns and with seven catches on Thursday, he would set a new personal record for total receptions. Seven catches is asking a lot, but Ferguson has hit that mark or higher in five games this season.

Current total: 65

Career high: 71 (2023)

George Pickens, receiving yards

Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens catches the ball while being defended by Philadelphia Eagles CB Adoree' Jackson. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas added George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason and he’s been a perfect fit for their offense. He’s coming off his best game of the season, recording nine receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown.

MORE: George Pickens roasts Eagles fans in deleted NSFW message after Cowboys' big win

He now has a career-high eight touchdown receptions as well as his 67 receptions. With 88 yards, he will also have a new high in receiving yardage. That could happen as early as this week.

Current total: 1,054

Career high: 1,140 (2023)

Javonte Williams, rushing yards

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams runs with the ball while being defended by Philadelphia Eagles LB Zack Baun. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Javonte Williams has been the biggest free agency steal this season. Dallas landed him for $3 million, which is nothing compared to the production he’s given them.

He enters Week 13 with 896 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. That doubles his previous career-high of four touchdowns and he needs just eight yards to top his best campaign.

Current total: 896

Career high: 903 (2021)

