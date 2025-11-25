Cowboys-Eagles Week 13 injury report for Tuesday is great news for Dallas

On Thursday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys will be back on the field in a short week for the team's annual Thanksgiving game. This week, the team will be facing off in a high-profile matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Because it is a short week, there were some injury concerns for the team early in the week, but on Tuesday, the Cowboys got some good news.

While some players were held out of practice on Monday, Tuesday saw a return to the field for several key players.

Among those to return to practice were George Pickens, Osa Odighizuwa, and KaVontae Turpin.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens smiles after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pickens missed Tuesday's practice with knee and calf injuries, while Odighizuwa was battling an elbow issue.

Luckily, everyone is back in action as the team looks to get back to full strength ahead of a crucial game with the team's playoff hopes still on life support.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chiefs is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, November 27

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 51.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

