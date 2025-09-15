Bills castoff proving to be a bust for Cowboys through two weeks
The Buffalo Bills selected Kaiir Elam out of Florida at No. 23 overall in the 2022 NFL draft. Their hope was that he could develop into a CB1 role, but that never happened.
After three frustrating seasons, he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys along with a sixth-round pick in exchange for a fifth and seventh-round selection. Dallas then had to turn to Elam as a starter, but felt confident in his abilities following a strong preseason.
As most Bills fans predicted, that success has not carried over to the regular season. After two games, Elam has surrendered a league-leading 232 yards in coverage.
Elam has given up chunk plays in each of his two games. One was a third-down conversion against Jahan Dotson during the Cowboys’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.
This weekend, it was Malik Nabers getting the best of Elam, beating him for a 48-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Had it not been for the heroics of kicker Brandon Aubrey, this could have been a game-clincher for New York.
The entire Cowboys’ secondary is struggling, but it’s safe to say the former Bills first-rounder is leading the charge.
