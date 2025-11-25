George Pickens among 4 Cowboys listed as DNP on first injury report vs. Chiefs
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a thrilling, 24-21 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles but the team will need to reset quickly headed into Week 13.
Dallas (5-5-1) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving, a matchup that could potentially break viewership records as both historical franchises look to work their way back into the playoff picture.
But with the short week, both teams are dealing with a few notable injuries headed into the game.
The Cowboys released their first injury report of the week on Monday, and some notable names were included. Fortunately, there's not too much concern for Dallas on that front.
George Pickens Listed as DNP for Cowboys Walkthrough
The Cowboys held a walkthrough on Monday and listed wide receiver George Pickens (knee/calf), offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle), defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (elbow), and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (shoulder/illness) as DNPs. If the Cowboys had practiced in pads, these four players would have sat out.
Per Jon Machota of The Athletic, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer "sounded optimistic" when talking about the chances of Pickens playing against the Chiefs.
The only real concern is around Guyton, who is reportedly dealing with a high-ankle sprain. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, he is unlikely to play against Kansas City.
Fortunately, Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was not listed on the injury report after getting hit in the ribs by Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.
The Cowboys will hope that all three of Pickens, Odighizuwa and Turpin get lifted off the report by Wednesday, as Dallas will need all three available in what feels like a must-win game against the Chiefs.
