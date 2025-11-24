Cowboys' Dak Prescott has clear message for Jerry Jones about George Pickens contract
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott clearly has a new No. 1 wide receiver, a statement that seemed impossible headed into Week 1 earlier this season.
George Pickens helped lead Dallas to an unlikely comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, as the Cowboys rallied from a 21-0 deficit for a 24-21 victory.
As if Jerry Jones and the front office needed any more reasons to feel motivated to sign Pickens to a new contract this offseason, he went out and posted nine catches for 146 yards and a touchdown, which was highlighted by the 24-yard catch-and-run that set Dallas up for the game-winning field goal.
MORE: Cowboys facing serious conversation about CeeDee Lamb amid George Pickens' breakout
After the game, Prescott didn't mention Jerry Jones directly, but made it clear about what he thinks the front office should do when it comes to Pickens' future in Dallas.
"He isn't from here … he isn't from this planet," Prescott said. "We lucked up getting a guy like that, and we've gotta keep him here."
The Cowboys traded away a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-round pick in exchange for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick. It's clear who won that trade.
MORE: 4 big takeaways from Cowboys unbelievable comeback win vs. Eagles in Week 12
Pickens now appears well on his way to a Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team selection by the end of the season. He entered Week 12's game against the Eagles with 900 receiving yards, the second-most in the NFL behind Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Pickens will have another chance to shine on a national stage when the Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving.
