Cowboys facing serious conversation about CeeDee Lamb amid George Pickens' breakout
The Dallas Cowboys secured of the franchise's best wins in recent memory on Sunday at home, staging a wild comeback over the Philadelphia Eagles for a 24-21 victory.
Thanks to the heroics of George Pickens, the Cowboys have kept themselves alive in the NFC playoff hunt, but his counterpart was nearly the reason Dallas "dropped" the rivalry game at home ... pun intended.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was blinded by the bright lights once again against the defending Super Bowl champions, as he finished with three drops in the win. A little over a year after signing a four-year, $136 million contract extension with Dallas, Lamb now has seven drops in two meetings against the Eagles this season.
MORE: 4 big takeaways from Cowboys unbelievable comeback win vs. Eagles in Week 12
What was once laughable entering the season is now a reality, as the Cowboys clearly have a No. 1 wide receiver, and until proven otherwise, it's no longer Lamb.
CeeDee Lamb An Issue for Cowboys in More Ways Than One
Lamb is undoubtedly a talented wide receiver but his drop issues, combined with some finger-pointing at Dak Prescott, is not a good look for Dallas' supposed No. 1 wide receiver.
After another head-scratching drop in the end zone on 3rd-and-goal in the fourth quarter, Lamb immediately turned and pointed at Prescott, signaling that he wanted him to throw it further toward the pylon.
Prescott placed the ball perfectly into Lamb's arms, but sure, it's the franchise quarterback's fault.
Lamb still made a few key plays for Dallas in the win, but he was nearly the reason the Cowboys came up short of a memorable comeback.
MORE: Dak Prescott surpasses Dallas Cowboys legend on all-time passing list
If the drop issues continue, the Cowboys will be forced to have a serious conversation about Lamb's contract and if it should be restructured in some way to give the team additional cap room. As things stand, it's ridiculous to suggest that Dallas should pay Lamb more than Pickens in the event that the Cowboys sign the latter to a new contract this offseason.
It's far too emotional to suggest that Lamb should be traded at this point. He remains an elite No. 2 wideout alongside Pickens, something the Cowboys clearly needed before making the trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire Pickens in the first play.
It's now up to Lamb to redeem himself moving forward or fall further out of favor with the Cowboys' front office and fans alike.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows excitement after explosive Week 11
NFC East power rankings Week 12: Cowboys keep playoff hopes alive
Cowboys-Eagles Week 12 opening odds place Dallas as slight home underdogs
Cowboys top-5 rated players from Week 11 dominated by defenders
Cowboys finally enter NFL Playoff Picture following dominant Week 11 win
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries