NFC East power rankings Week 13: Cowboys soaring following massive win vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys had one of the more remarkable comebacks we've seen in years as they fought back from a 21-0 deficit in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
That win improved them to 5-5-1 on the season, while giving them back-to-back wins for the first time this season. More importantly, it kept their playoff hopes alive.
Dallas still has two games coming up quickly, with a Thursday game on Thanksgiving followed by a Thursday game the next week. While they're going to be focused on their next challenge, we take a minute to survey their division with our Week 13 NFC East power rankings.
4. Washington Commanders (3-8)
The Washington Commanders were off in Week 12, and they needed the break. A surprise NFC Championship Game contender in 2024, the Commanders started this season with a 3-2 record but have lost six in a row.
With Jayden Daniels sidelined due to injury, Marcus Mariota has taken over. He hasn't been terrible, but this team is nowhere close to what we saw a year ago. That was even true before Daniels was injured.
3. New York Giants (2-10)
Much like Washington, the New York Giants have also lost six games in a row. They're also behind the Commanders in the NFC East standings.
However, the Giants have looked much better as of late. Their last three losses were to NFC contenders and were all by one score. New York had a chance against the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Detroit Lions. Their season isn't going anywhere, but they still have a ton of fight which should be applauded.
2. Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1)
It's still surreal to think about how huge the comeback was for Dallas in Week 12. The Eagles were making it look easy for the first two quarters, while the Cowboys fumbled every chance to put points on the board as they fought to stay in the game.
They finally broke through in the third quarter and were unstoppable after that. This game was the perfect example of why they went after Quinnen Williams in a trade. The Cowboys knew they could contend with anyone if their defense was better, and they showed that on Sunday.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-3)
As exciting as it was for the Cowboys to win, this had to feel like a gut punch for the Eagles. They lost a game they had well in command, and making matters worse, the Los Angeles Rams won on Sunday Night Football, meaning they're standing alone in first place in the NFC.
Philadelphia is still in full control of the NFC East, but it lost its grip on the No. 1 seed. They now have two tough games with the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers up next. They need to find a way to get back on track, or the locker room noise could get really loud.
