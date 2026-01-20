NFL insider sees potential trouble in Cowboys-George Pickens contract talks

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Dallas Cowboys rolled the dice on wide receiver George Pickens. After three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens was traded to Dallas, where he brought a reputation for being difficult to work with.

That wasn't the case with the Cowboys, as Pickens was seen as a positive addition on the field and in the locker room. He capitalized on the opportunity as well, recording career highs in receptions (93), yardage (1,429), and touchdowns (9).

Now set for free agency, there's a belief the Cowboys will keep Pickens by using the franchise tag. While that means he would be guaranteed roughly $28 million, Pickens' performance suggests he deserves more. That's why ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes the situation between the Cowboys and Pickens could "get sticky."

"The Cowboys are expected to franchise-tag Pickens, which would pay him around $28 million next season. But Pickens will want a long-term deal above that number, and if Dallas doesn't give him that, some around the league wonder whether he stays away from the team for a large portion of the offseason or even training camp."

Fowler also quotes a veteran AFC coach, who says they don't envision Pickens welcoming the franchise tag after the season he just had. If that's the case, Pickens could decide not to sign the tag, and use this as a tactic to get Dallas to work out a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline.

A long-term extension would be better for both parties

The only way to truly avoid any issues is for the Cowboys and Pickens to work out a long-term deal. This would also be the best option for both parties.

While the franchise tag means Dallas would only be tied to Pickens for one season, it also would force them to apply the entire contract to the 2026 salary cap. By working out an extension, they could make Pickens happy by giving him a higher annual salary, while also working some accounting magic to make the deal more affordable this season.

If they truly want to capitalize on Dak Prescott's prime years, this should be the ultimate goal.

