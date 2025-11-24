Dallas Cowboys troll Eagles with Dak Prescott graphic after shocking win
The Dallas Cowboys did the unthinkable on Sunday, capping off the team's Week 12 outing with a 21-point comeback to keep their NFL playoff hopes alive.
Following the game, the Cowboys pulled out all of the stops on social media, and kept some receipts from the past.
Dallas' social media team pulled out an old tweet from the Philadelphia Eagles boasting about the team's defensive unit, with a classic meme.
The Cowboys "broke through the wall" by sharing a photo of Dak Prescott as the Kool-Aid Man.
Well played.
Let's hope the Cowboys can keep the momentum rolling later this week in a marquee matchup that could be breaking NFL ratings records.
Up next for the Cowboys is a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at home. Kickoff between the Chiefs and Cowboys is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.
Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs TV & viewing info
Date: Thursday, November 27
Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: CBS
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 51.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Panthers Online
