Cowboys' Quinnen Williams updates status after injury scare vs. Eagles
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys came away with a thrilling, come-from-behind 24-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to keep their late-season playoff push alive.
The defense has clearly improved after the bye week thanks to the addition of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams following a trade with the New York Jets. Per NextGenStats, he had a career-best eight pressures on 30 pass rushes against the Eagles.
However, Cowboys fans were hit with a bit of a scare after Williams went down in pain in the second half after getting hit in the midsection by Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on a pass block.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer shares belief in CeeDee Lamb despite drops
Fortunately, even on a short week, it doesn't appear that Williams will miss the Thanksgiving game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.
Quinnen Williams Injury Update
“Saquon did get me," Williams said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "(My ribs) are kinda banged up right now. I’m gonna do some treatment, rehab and things like that and get ready for Thursday.”
Based on these comments, it seems that Williams will be just fine against Kansas City. Given that it's a rib injury, he will likely deal with some pain but nothing that appears to endanger his chances of suiting up on the defensive line.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys-Chiefs opening Week 13 odds foreshadow Thanksgiving hurdle
In his first two games with Dallas, Williams has posted five total tackles (two solo).
The Cowboys will certainly need him in a contest that's another must-win game for Dallas' playoff hopes. The Chiefs have been far from elite this season but still pose a championship-level threat to the Cowboys at home.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys pay tribute to Marshawn Kneeland with heartwarming video
Cowboys shockingly bench former starting wide receiver in Week 12 vs. Eagles
NFL insider says Cowboys dipped toes in contract talks with superstar player
NFC East power rankings Week 12: Cowboys keep playoff hopes alive
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries
Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7