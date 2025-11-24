Cowboys' Quinnen Williams updates status after injury scare vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys came away with a thrilling, come-from-behind 24-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to keep their late-season playoff push alive.

The defense has clearly improved after the bye week thanks to the addition of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams following a trade with the New York Jets. Per NextGenStats, he had a career-best eight pressures on 30 pass rushes against the Eagles.

However, Cowboys fans were hit with a bit of a scare after Williams went down in pain in the second half after getting hit in the midsection by Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on a pass block.

Fortunately, even on a short week, it doesn't appear that Williams will miss the Thanksgiving game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

Quinnen Williams Injury Update

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams celebrates a defensive stop against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Saquon did get me," Williams said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "(My ribs) are kinda banged up right now. I’m gonna do some treatment, rehab and things like that and get ready for Thursday.”

Based on these comments, it seems that Williams will be just fine against Kansas City. Given that it's a rib injury, he will likely deal with some pain but nothing that appears to endanger his chances of suiting up on the defensive line.

In his first two games with Dallas, Williams has posted five total tackles (two solo).

The Cowboys will certainly need him in a contest that's another must-win game for Dallas' playoff hopes. The Chiefs have been far from elite this season but still pose a championship-level threat to the Cowboys at home.

Quinnen Williams against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

