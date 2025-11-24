Cowboys offensive line takes big hit before Thanksgiving game vs Chiefs
The Dallas Cowboys have built some momentum over the past two weeks, with two impressive wins. While the win over the Philadelphia Eagles wasn't as convincing as the previous week against the Las Vegas Raiders, it was a big win that showed the team is able to rally.
Unfortunately for Dallas, the win didn't come without a cost.
During the game, starting left tackle Tyler Guyton suffered an injury that puts his status for Thursday's meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs in jeopardy.
According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Guyton suffered a high ankle sprain that is expected to sideline him for the Thanksgiving clash.
It is Guyton's second injury of the season.
During training camp, the Cowboys suffered another injury scare when Guyton went down with
a bone fracture in his right knee. The injury forced Guyton out of action for the entire preseason.
With Guyton sidelined, the Cowboy will turn to Nate Thomas in the starting lineup.
In relief for Guyton on Sunday evening, Thomas stepped up in a big way and put together a solid game that should build some confidence for the team moving forward.
It's an unfortunate injury for Guyton, who was beginning to stack together some strong games after suffering through an inconsistent rookie campaign.
We'll have to see if Thomas can continue his impressive run when he suits up for the Cowboys on Thursday afternoon, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call, while Tracy Wolfson will provide updates from the sideline.
