Local Dallas radio host eviscerates CeeDee Lamb following Cowboys Week 12 win

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a remarkable comeback win in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles. They erased a 21-0 halftime deficit, winning 24-21 thanks to a last-second field goal from Brandon Aubrey.

It was a full team effort that included excellent performances from players on both sides of the ball. George Pickens delivered some clutch receptions, including one to set up the winning kick. Defensively, Sam Williams forced a big fumble while Osa Odighizuwa had a well-timed sack to give them the ball with a chance to win.

While there was no shortage of players to praise, one superstar stood out for the wrong reasons. CeeDee Lamb, who had four drops in the Week 1 loss to the Eagles, dropped three passes. That included a third-and-goal pass in the end zone that would have given Dallas the lead.

During the game, Lamb showed questionable body language, which led to criticism. Afterward, he avoided the media, which led to even more heat. In fact, 105.3 The Fan's Shan Shariff went off on Lamb, calling him a "fake leader."

"Right now, CeeDee Lamb is acting like a fake leader. He's a fake leader. And I wanted to jump fully on board because he charms us and wins us over every year when we sit down with him in Oxnard. And he is real. And he is genuine. And I do believe he is an absolute beast. And he is a number one receiver," Shariff said.

"He's not this team's number one receiver right now. You better be damn sure Brian Schottenheimer, while drawing up the Chiefs game plan, is thinking he better be thinking of George Pickens 1-1-B and than CeeDee. Real leaders don't act like this. Michael Jordan misses a big shot. Go watch the last dance. Go watch when MJ rims out against the Pacers or turns it over against Orlando. Head down, walks to the bench, walks back out into the arena. Not hands up towards other people."

Shariff's point seems valid considering Lamb was seen being visibly upset during the game, but appeared to direct his frustration at others rather than himself. He also failed to snap out of the slump, or make up for the mistakes he made in the first meeting with Philly.

CeeDee Lamb's leadership called into question

Lamb's character as a team player was called out as well by Shariff, who said ducking out of the media was the wrong look after all his "theatrics," "blaming", and "whining."

"CeeDee Lamb with all the theatrics and the blaming and the whining. And I said this last week. You want to laugh and have your swag and show your wrist and your watch and your smell to the first down when you're winning and dominating. But when you're throwing up, and you can't hold, as Atollo said, can't hold his liquor and can't hold a football. When things aren't going right, where are you to be found?" Shariff continued.

"You don't show up and talk to the media? What? You got to talk. You don't own it. You can own it after a win. You don't sit there and be like, good for GP, good for the rest of the team. You duck out. If that is what happened, if that is what happened, again, we didn't have Bobby there to relay it. That's fake leadership. When you win, you should not really be upset with your numbers."

Dallas has a short week, with a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs on tap for Thanksgiving Day. For Lamb, this offers an opportunity to quiet some of the noise.

If he can deliver, everyone will quickly forget the struggles against the Eagles. If he continues to display poor body language and struggle, however, the spotlight will only get brighter.

