Cris Collinsworth Confused Fans With His Take on CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott After INT
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were able to rally back and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-17, on Sunday night thanks to a clutch touchdown pass in the final minute. The win moves Dallas to 3-2 and drops the Steelers to 3-2.
Prescott threw for 352 yards and two touchdowns in the win, but also had two interceptions, including an ugly one that didn't come close to reach his intended target in CeeDee Lamb.
That play led to Cris Collinsworth, who was on the call for NBC, confusing fans with his take that Lamb was trying to say something to Prescott on the sideline after the play.
"I'll let you read your own lips," Collinsworth said to viewers. "At Dak. Dak doesn't react at all. Doesn't look good."
This didn't look horrible, plus it was really hard to figure out what Lamb was saying to his QB:
Fans had trouble buying into what Collinsworth was selling: