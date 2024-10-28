Cris Collinsworth Didn’t Seem to Love NBC Rules Official’s Take on Big No-Call
The San Francisco 49ers got a big win at home Sunday night, beating the Dallas Cowboys, 30-24, to improve to 4-4 on the season. They were able to build a big lead through three quarters before holding on in the final minutes to bounce back from a Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The win came with a little bit of controversy on a play that saw Brock Purdy connect with tight end George Kittle for two-yard TD in the third quarter. Refs threw a flag for what initially looked like offensive pass interference but then after a brief discussion they picked up the flag and said there was no penalty on the play.
NBC rules official Terry McAulay explained why there wasn't a penalty:
"It looks like the defender, one, steps in front of the receiver trying to run a route and second, the other defender engages him and kind of rides him into him right here," McAulay explained. "So this was not offensive pass interference. This was correctly picked up."
Cris Collinsworth had a big laugh about that before saying:
"If that’s going to be legal from here on out we’re going to have a lot of people taking acting classes here saying they were pushed into the other guy. I believe you, I definitely believe you. But I’m just saying we’re going to have a lot of that going forward."
Kittle finished the night with six catches for 128 yards and that touchdown.