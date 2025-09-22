Cris Collinsworth Rightfully Loved What Patrick Mahomes Did After a Bad Throw
It wasn't pretty but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were able to do just enough on Sunday to beat the Giants, 22-9, and get their first win of the season.
While Mahomes and the offense are still looking for a lot of answers with some key players out of the lineup, the star QB got the job done on the road, throwing for 224 yards and a touchdown.
His biggest play of the game might have been after one of his worst throws almost led to an easy turnover by the Giants.
With the game tied 6-6 late in the second quarter, Mahomes tried to hit running back Isiah Pacheco on a short pass behind the line of scrimmage. Pacheco ran a questionable route and the ball went bouncing toward the Chiefs' end zone. Mahomes then made up for his mistake by running over and basically stealing the ball away from Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke.
Cris Collinsworth, who has been known to enjoy watching Mahomes play football, rightfully loved what the QB did in that moment:
"I can't tell you how good of a play that is. So many quarterbacks would have done nothing here." Collinsworth said. "Not only did he save the touchdown but he also got the ball back."
Here's that moment:
That wasn't the best of throws by Mahomes and Pacheco didn't seem to run the best of routes but Collinsworth was right to point out how great of a recovery that was by Mahomes. The QB didn't hesitate after making the throw and then was able to get the ball back and prevent a touchdown that could have changed the entire game.
Not many other quarterbacks would have had the smarts to get that done.
This time Collinsworth's praise of Mahomes was absolutely deserving.