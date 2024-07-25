SI

Dak Prescott Addresses His Cowboys Future With Honest Quote

Jun 4, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
There's a lot of discussion around Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's current contract situation during this year's training camp.

The quarterback is entering the final year of his four-year, $160 million contract, and an agreement hasn't been figured out yet for any sort of extension.

Prescott has stayed pretty quiet when it comes to the contract talks, except on Thursday when he opened up briefly about the business of football. He paused before stating a rather telling quote.

"I want to be here, but when you look up—all the great quarterbacks I watched played for other teams," Prescott said. "That's not something to fear. It may be a reality for me one day. It may not be my decision. That's the freedom that I have."

If a contract isn't agreed upon, it's likely the 2024 season could be Prescott's last in Dallas. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stated on Thursday that he doesn't believe this is Prescott's last season with the team "at all."

Prescott is entering his ninth season with the Cowboys. He was voted the 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year and has been named to three Pro Bowls, but Prescott's playoff shortcomings (2–5 career record) remains one of the biggest talking points of his career. The Cowboys haven't advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs since 1995.

