Dak Prescott Describes Mindset Around Uncertain Cowboys Future: 'I'm a Gambling Man'
Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott worked out with the team at mandatory minicamp this week as he prepares for the new season without a contract extension signed.
Prescott, who turns 31 in July, is entering the final year of a four-year, $160 million contract that he signed in 2021. Despite the uncertainty about his future, Prescott is ready to roll the dice with his teammates.
"This is the urgency you should always have, to be honest," Prescott said when asked if there was a sense of urgency entering a contract year. "Maybe guys who wouldn't normally feel it, feel it. I don't mind it. I've been in this position before. I'm a gambling man. I'll gamble on myself and my guys."
Prescott made it clear that he didn't mean actual gambling.
"Not actually, guys," Prescott quipped.
Expectations are always high in Dallas, and as the starting quarterback, Prescott is certainly under the microscope.
However, Prescott put together another strong season under center for the Cowboys last season. In 17 starts, he completed 69.5% of his passes for 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns to nine interceptions. His completion percentage and touchdown marks were both career highs.
Unless a contract extension is reached before the start of the season, the Cowboys' front office will need to determine if it's worth it to pay Prescott on a lucrative extension, or move forward without him after next season.