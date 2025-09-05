Dak Prescott Paid Touching On-Field Birthday Tribute to Late Mother
Thursday was a big night for the football world as a whole, as it rung in the NFL season with the season opener between the Cowboys and Eagles in Philadelphia—a 24–20 win for the defending Super Bowl champions. The game took on added meaning for Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, who paid tribute to his mother Peggy with an on-field accessory on what would have been her 64th birthday.
Peggy Prescott died in 2013, while Dak was still playing at Mississippi State, from colon cancer.
"Happy Birthday Mom!" his wrist tape read during Thursday's game.
Prescott has used his platform as Cowboys quarterback—one of the single biggest in all of sports—to advocate for cancer screening and prevention.
“After my mom got sick, she told me, ‘Allow me to be your story. All the greats have a story,’ ” Prescott told Sports Illustrated in 2017. “At that time I was like, ‘Hell no, I don't need a story if that means my mom is sick.’ But fast forward, and that's what I'm going to do. Because that was her—I wouldn't say wish—that was moreso her command to me.”
More than a decade later, on national television with the world eager to begin another football season, he did just that.