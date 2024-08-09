Dak Prescott Contradicts Jerry Jones's Comments on CeeDee Lamb Negotiations
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones raised some eyebrows when he stated on Thursday that he didn't have any urgency in regards to the contract situation of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb is currently holding out of Cowboys training camp as he continues to demand an improved contract and is slated to play the 2024 season under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. The 25-year-old voiced his frustrations with a blunt reaction to Jones's comments on social media, and now quarterback Dak Prescott has weighed in, too.
At the end of his media address on Thursday, Prescott made clear where he stands in regard to Lamb's contract dispute.
"I know y'all want to ask. I got urgency for it to happen," said Prescott, seemingly contradicting Jones's mindset.
Prescott, much like Lamb, is looking for a new contract, but it doesn't seem he'll be satisfied unless his top target also gets the deal he deserves.
The tandem was outstanding in 2023. Prescott finished as the runner-up for league MVP honors, while Lamb was the league leader in receptions. Simply put, that type of production will be near impossible to replicate for Dallas.
Still, Jones has maintained that he's in no rush to sign Lamb to an extension, and has made similar statements about Prescott's contract situation. The players are making their thoughts on the opinion heard, too, and they're certainly not on the same page as Jones.