Dak Prescott Hopes to Avoid Season-Ending Surgery While Waiting for Final Opinion
The Dallas Cowboys are likely losing quarterback Dak Prescott for the remainder of the 2024 season as it's expected for him to undergo hamstring surgery pending the opinion of one final specialist on Monday.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Sunday's NFL GameDay that Prescott is hoping to avoid surgery when talking to the final expert. However, Rapoport reiterated that it doesn't look good for Prescott.
"Prescott has been hoping to avoid surgery," Rapoport said. "My understanding, this is something I reported with Tom Pelissero yesterday, is that the likely option for Dak Prescott is surgery and this would, of course, knock him out for the season."
Regardless, the Cowboys will start backup quarterback Cooper Rush on Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas enters the game 3–5 while sitting in third in the NFC East.
If Prescott's season is over, the quarterback will finish with a 64.7% completion percentage, throwing for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games.