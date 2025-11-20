SI

Dak Prescott Jokingly Shared What He’ll Do Seeing Jalen Carter After Spitting Incident

Carter infamously spit at Prescott ahead of the first snap of the season opener, causing him to be ejected from the game.

Madison Williams

Jalen Carter was ejected from the season opener before playing a single snap.
The Cowboys and Eagles will face each other for the second time this season on Sunday, and the first meeting was definitely memorable, even before the first snap.

For a refresher, Philadelphia defensive tackle Jalen Carter spit on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott ahead of the first snap in Week 1. Carter was ejected from the game, and then was fined $57,222 by the NFL for his actions.

All eyes will be on Carter and Prescott again when the Cowboys offense lines up against the Eagles defense on Sunday afternoon. So, what will Prescott do when he sees Carter?

“Depends on what he says first, but probably something friendly. Get on his good side,” Prescott said while laughing on Thursday.

Carter was also asked this week how he’s heading into the rematch with “spitgate” hanging over his head. The DT shut down the conversation about the spitting pretty quickly to shift focus on this week’s game instead.

“We’re not worried about that. We’re here where we are right now,” Carter said. “And at the end of the day, everyone is playing so that’s all we’re worried about.”

Hopefully everything will remain civil between these two rival teams on Sunday.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

