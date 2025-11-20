Dak Prescott Jokingly Shared What He’ll Do Seeing Jalen Carter After Spitting Incident
The Cowboys and Eagles will face each other for the second time this season on Sunday, and the first meeting was definitely memorable, even before the first snap.
For a refresher, Philadelphia defensive tackle Jalen Carter spit on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott ahead of the first snap in Week 1. Carter was ejected from the game, and then was fined $57,222 by the NFL for his actions.
All eyes will be on Carter and Prescott again when the Cowboys offense lines up against the Eagles defense on Sunday afternoon. So, what will Prescott do when he sees Carter?
“Depends on what he says first, but probably something friendly. Get on his good side,” Prescott said while laughing on Thursday.
Carter was also asked this week how he’s heading into the rematch with “spitgate” hanging over his head. The DT shut down the conversation about the spitting pretty quickly to shift focus on this week’s game instead.
“We’re not worried about that. We’re here where we are right now,” Carter said. “And at the end of the day, everyone is playing so that’s all we’re worried about.”
Hopefully everything will remain civil between these two rival teams on Sunday.