Dak Prescott Had Blunt Five-Word Message for Cowboys Fans While Leaving Field After Loss
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had their comeback bid fall just short Sunday, as they lost at home to the Baltimore Ravens, 28-25. It's the second straight loss for the Cowboys, who are now 1-2 after dropping their first two home games of the season.
Things got ugly quickly for the Cowboys on Sunday as they fell behind 28-6 before scoring 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
After the game Prescott was heard giving Cowboys fans a blunt message while walking back to the locker room. The quarterback said "jump off if you want," which seemed to mean that any fans that don't believe in this Cowboys team can stop cheering for them right now.
Here's that postgame moment:
It's still so early in the season but it's fair to say the Cowboys have some issues they need to work out, and quickly.