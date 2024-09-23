SI

Dak Prescott Had Blunt Five-Word Message for Cowboys Fans While Leaving Field After Loss

Andy Nesbitt

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are 1-2 after Sunday's loss at home to the Ravens.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are 1-2 after Sunday's loss at home to the Ravens. / Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images
In this story:

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had their comeback bid fall just short Sunday, as they lost at home to the Baltimore Ravens, 28-25. It's the second straight loss for the Cowboys, who are now 1-2 after dropping their first two home games of the season.

Things got ugly quickly for the Cowboys on Sunday as they fell behind 28-6 before scoring 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

After the game Prescott was heard giving Cowboys fans a blunt message while walking back to the locker room. The quarterback said "jump off if you want," which seemed to mean that any fans that don't believe in this Cowboys team can stop cheering for them right now.

Here's that postgame moment:

It's still so early in the season but it's fair to say the Cowboys have some issues they need to work out, and quickly.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL