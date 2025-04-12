Dak Prescott Provides Injury Update Ahead of Cowboys Offseason Program
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is progressing well from a hamstring injury that prematurely ended his 2024 season. Prescott injured his hamstring in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons and underwent surgery for the injury, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.
On Friday, Prescott said that if he had to, he could even play today, though they are not rushing his recovery.
"If I had to play a game today, I definitely could do that," Prescott said at the 35th annual Children's Cancer Fund gala. "It's about moving forward healthy to make sure I can play 17 times, 20 [games] -- whatever we get to when the time's right."
"Then again I just understand my age, what I've had, what I've went through, it's about being my best in the fall. So I'm not rushing anything, but I'm where I want to be."
Prescott believes he will be able to participate in at least part of the Cowboys' upcoming offseason program, which begins on Monday. The Cowboys will then start OTAs on May 19, and will hold their mandatory minicamp from June 10-12.
"I'm getting close to where I want to be. I don't want to put a percentage on it," Prescott said. "I know we've got team activities coming up, imagine myself being involved in some sort, if not all."
Prescott is not just looking to return to the field, but still be the dynamic, mobile quarterback he is at his peak. Though Prescott has now endured a hamstring injury and a gruesome ankle injury during his career, he still intends to remain mobile.
"Me playing my best, I'm mobile," Prescott said. "Whether it's actually running past the line of scrimmage or just scrambling making plays happen with my arm, so that's vital for me, that's a big part of this. I've been running more, obviously you've got to when you're rehabbing a hamstring, it's about just staying on that trend of just getting better, staying mobile, but doing it while feeling healthy."