Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Provides Positive Update on Hamstring Injury Rehab
The bad news first: the Dallas Cowboys are officially out of playoff contention, regardless of Sunday Night Football's result against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Good news: Dak Prescott is recovering well from his season-ending hamstring injury.
Prescott provided a positive update on his injury rehab, which he has been working on since he hurt his hamstring in a Week 9 loss against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 3.
The Cowboys quarterback told NBC’s Melissa Stark that he moved off crutches last week and is roughly a month away from starting to run. Prescott added that he plans to be fully ready for offseason workouts which kick off in April.
Prescott’s hamstring injury was initially diagnosed as “a partial avulsion of his hamstring tendon,” which means the hamstring was partly pulled off the bone. He underwent season-ending surgery in mid-November with backup Cooper Rush stepping up to take his place.
Prescott, 31, signed a four-year, $240 million contract extension at the start of the 2024 season and proceeded to put together a 3-5 record through eight starts, throwing 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions for just shy of 2,000 yards.