Cowboys Coach Shares Huge Dak Prescott Injury News Ahead of OTAs
Dak Prescott is taking a big step in his recovery from tearing his hamstring back in November.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters on Tuesday that the quarterback will be participating in the team's OTAs, which was unclear just last month. On top of that, Prescott is expected to do most of his training with the first-team reps. This is great news for Cowboys fans as it sounds like their quarterback will be present at all of the team's offseason program—and he will be participating.
The Cowboys' OTAs began on Monday, meaning fans will likely hear updates about Prescott's recovery and how he's doing so far in the coming days.
Prescott only competed in eight games last season before undergoing surgery on his torn hamstring in November. He began the 2024 season by becoming the highest-paid player in the NFL thanks to a four-year, $240 million extension he signed in Week 1.
The quarterback will be on comeback watch during the 2025 season. He's gained a new key receiver this offseason in George Pickens to double up with CeeDee Lamb. How far will the Cowboys make it in the season? We'll find out, and it would be helpful for the Cowboys to have a healthy Prescott leading the charge.