Dak Prescott's Walking Boot Had People Concerned
Dak Prescott was spotted in a walking boot earlier this week while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas. This was a major concern despite the related news that Prescott was just dealing with a minor sprain. Both Prescott and the Cowboys tried to downplay the walking boot saying that it was part of his "regular maintenance."
That regular maintenance comes from ankle surgery Prescott had in 2020 after he suffered a fractured ankle dislocation in a game against the New York Giants. Prescott told Clarence Hill of the Dallas Star-Telegram that he was wearing the boot on vacation because"the last time I went deep sea fishing my [ankle] swole up."
On the NFL quarterback injury scale, swollen ankle from deep sea fishing is pretty low on the concern meter, but it must be quite a pain in the neck if Prescott is still dealing with his ankle rehab four years later. You would also think that the Cowboys, with their unlimited resources, could have come up with a more fashionable alternative to the basic medical walking boot that middle-aged guys wear after suffering a particularly nasty pickleball injury.
Assuming Prescott's ankle issue doesn't flare up too badly after vacation, Cowboys training camp is just a few weeks away and then it will be the regular season before you know it. As he plays out the final year of his contract, the ankle could play into his negotiations with Dallas and the possibility that he ends up leaving after the season ends.
The only thing we know for sure is that wherever he goes, he'll bring the walking boot.