Dak Prescott Shares Encouraging Message He Sent CeeDee Lamb After Drops vs. Eagles
The Cowboys fell short to the Eagles in their season opener, in part because of multiple uncharacteristic drops from receiver CeeDee Lamb. The sixth-year receiver dropped three passes in the loss, including a couple on the team's final drive of the game that could have put them in position to win the game.
Lamb's seven catch, 110-yard outing was naturally marred by those drops. He admits he hasn't gotten much rest since the game, and was seen working with the jugs machines the following day.
“Trust me, I’ve thought about it, I’ve dwelled on it. I’ve done everything that you could possibly imagine about this game," Lamb told reporters on Thursday. "For all those that feel like they feel worse about that game than me, you’re absolutely wrong.”
Though Lamb has been hard on himself since the loss to the Eagles, he has gotten support from his quarterback, Dak Prescott, who left him an encouraging message after the game.
“I’m not going to stop throwing you the ball. That’s the game," Prescott said he told Lamb. "Same thing I told y'all, it wasn't the best day for CeeDee. It's understandable, it happens. We've all had them. Nobody, I especially, I’m not going to lose confidence in. So don't worry. Keep approaching the way that you're approaching and you're going to have a bounce back, and many of 'em."
Prescott credited Lamb with immediately taking accountability and "taking the right approach" following his disappointing drops.
“The way he’s approached this week, his demeanor, the way he’s finishing every play at practice, the extra time on the jugs, starting back on Friday," Prescott also said. "My job will be just to make sure to get him even. Not too high, not too low. Allow the game to come to him. The last thing we want to do is press. Just CeeDee go be CeeDee.”
Lamb will officially get the chance to rebound as the Cowboys take on the Giants this Sunday.