Dak Prescott Had Special Reason for Attending Brian Schottenheimer’s Intro Presser
The Dallas Cowboys introduced Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach on Monday, and some of the players, including quarterback Dak Prescott, sat front and center to support their offensive coordinator turned coach.
Prescott, who has a great relationship with Schottenheimer after working with him for the last three seasons, explained how he wanted to support his new head coach after all the supporting he's done for him in the last few years. Also, he knows that his "future" lays with Schottenheimer now.
"To support Shotty," Prescott said, via the team's website. "I mean, Shotty means a lot to me. He's been a consistent man, and I think that's a part of why he's gotten this job in his time being here. So, somebody that shows you the character that is consistent with what they do, that is supportive to me. Anything that has happened to me these three years on the field or off the field, I got a message or check-in on that.
"Yeah, just wanted to go support him. One, proud of him, proud of taking advantage of this opportunity, and two, I know the approach he's going to have. I wanted to show him, hey, I'm going to be here with you and for you. Not only, what, he signs for four years? I got four years left on my contract. He's tied directly to my future, so let's go be the best that we can in these four years."
It sounds like Prescott's optimistic about working with Schottenheimer this upcoming season. And, it's pretty telling that he attended the introductory press conference just to show Schottenheimer the support he needed. Maybe this is the change Prescott and the Cowboys need to improve their performances in the future.